Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 524,315 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,544,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 524,315 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.15% of Select Medical worth $23,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Select Medical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Select Medical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Select Medical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Select Medical by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 76,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Select Medical by 1.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,506 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $28.61.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 11,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $322,800.03. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,393,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,091,824.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Select Medical from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

