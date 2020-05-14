zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Hits New 12-Month High at $137.80

zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €137.80 ($160.23) and last traded at €137.20 ($159.53), with a volume of 7106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €132.60 ($154.19).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZO1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Commerzbank set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €136.00 ($158.14) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. zooplus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €103.25 ($120.06).

The stock has a market capitalization of $947.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is €110.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is €94.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.61.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

