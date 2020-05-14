American International Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of NCR worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in NCR by 121.8% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 6.8% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 567,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,047,000 after buying an additional 36,229 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of NCR by 12.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 14,077 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in NCR by 188.7% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 554,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 362,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in NCR by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 108,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCR opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.75. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $35.87.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. NCR had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 2,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $86,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre J. Fernandez bought 5,700 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,035.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NCR from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens lowered their price target on NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

