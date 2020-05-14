Brokerages Expect IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) to post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.43). IDEAYA Biosciences reported earnings of ($1.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($1.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $25,973,000. Canaan Partners X LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $19,955,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 26,774 shares during the last quarter. 51.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDYA stock opened at $7.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $139.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.65 and a quick ratio of 14.65.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

