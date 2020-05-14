Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Receives $11.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEGH shares. BidaskClub raised Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley cut their target price on Legacy Housing from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Legacy Housing from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $271.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.52. Legacy Housing has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 17.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Legacy Housing will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. 17.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

