JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra started coverage on JD.Com in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on JD.Com from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Shares of JD.Com stock opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.34. JD.Com has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $49.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JD.Com will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 8.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 743,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,132,000 after purchasing an additional 60,743 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 50.3% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 518,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,347,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,062,000 after purchasing an additional 31,840 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 2,895.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 665,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,958,000 after purchasing an additional 643,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

