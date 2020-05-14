Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires New Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 78.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 74.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 13,214.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average is $25.58. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

In related news, Director Gregory M. Spierkel acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGM. Cfra cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut shares of MGM Resorts International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

