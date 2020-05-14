Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth $13,564,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth $5,377,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 92.1% during the first quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 320,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 153,850 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 399,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after buying an additional 133,015 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 291,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after buying an additional 80,399 shares during the period. 27.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunoco alerts:

In related news, EVP Christopher Curia purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnold Dodderer purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 58,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,505 shares of company stock worth $491,861 in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on SUN. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Sunoco from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sunoco from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sunoco from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Sunoco stock opened at $22.06 on Thursday. Sunoco LP has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($2.67). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.37%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.