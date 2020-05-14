American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,104 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 45,374 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,902 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares during the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,234,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,001,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,499 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 19,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

AAL stock opened at $9.11 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by ($0.49). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post -14.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAL. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

