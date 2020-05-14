United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $117.98

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $117.98 and last traded at $116.44, with a volume of 6090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.86.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $348,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $1,837,686 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 3,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

