SG Americas Securities LLC Has $954,000 Holdings in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 93.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,047 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BJs Wholesale Club were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $673,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $1,042,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 384,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 33,994 shares in the last quarter.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 649,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,331,911.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 33,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $894,965.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,165 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 684,825 shares of company stock worth $17,994,575 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

BJ opened at $28.52 on Thursday. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $31.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.17.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 172.28%. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

