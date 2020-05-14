BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,604,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702,664 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Flowers Foods worth $361,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Flowers Foods by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,798,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,989,000 after buying an additional 235,571 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,275,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,526,000 after purchasing an additional 327,225 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,709,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,913,000 after purchasing an additional 282,997 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,356,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,230,000 after purchasing an additional 77,148 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,740,000 after purchasing an additional 82,104 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

FLO stock opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.37.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 3.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,659,915.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,850.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.