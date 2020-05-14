BlackRock Inc. Sells 102,296 Shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,332,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102,296 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of TopBuild worth $382,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Nomura raised their target price on TopBuild from $68.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.90.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $86.03 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp has a 52 week low of $54.83 and a 52 week high of $125.66. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.70.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $653.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,355 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $528,484.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,598.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $300,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,476.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,631 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,288 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.