Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Holdings Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SR. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Spire by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Spire by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Spire by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Spire by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SR shares. Sidoti assumed coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

SR opened at $68.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day moving average of $79.14. Spire Inc has a 52-week low of $57.37 and a 52-week high of $88.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). Spire had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $715.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Spire Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.