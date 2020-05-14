Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 281.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,849 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Natera by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,749,000 after purchasing an additional 95,038 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Natera by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Natera by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natera alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $33,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares in the company, valued at $930,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 800 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $26,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 245,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,196,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $5,529,591 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Natera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Natera from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Natera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Shares of NTRA opened at $46.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.33. Natera Inc has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $49.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.02 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 92.34% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. Natera’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.