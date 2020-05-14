Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 869,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,794 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.9% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $114,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 887.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 418,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,997,000 after buying an additional 376,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $147.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

