BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,287,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 32,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.40% of BorgWarner worth $372,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.33. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 7.24%. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWA. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.93.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

