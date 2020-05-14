American International Group Inc. Grows Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 926,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,989,000 after purchasing an additional 226,885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,733,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,352,000 after purchasing an additional 845,623 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.36.

In related news, CAO David M. Wold acquired 1,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,936.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO David M. Wold acquired 2,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,604.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $151,680. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WY stock opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.93. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.