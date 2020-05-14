American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,836 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXPI opened at $98.33 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $139.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.03.

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.92.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

