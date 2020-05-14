American International Group Inc. Raises Stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 118,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 54,061 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 138,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 5,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $193,743.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $237,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,296 shares of company stock worth $9,923,922. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $34.05 on Thursday. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average is $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.29%.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.06.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

