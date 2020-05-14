American International Group Inc. Grows Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,013 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,065,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,969,000 after purchasing an additional 696,570 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,240,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,701,000 after buying an additional 62,314 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,085,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,482,000 after purchasing an additional 989,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,058,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,679,000 after purchasing an additional 229,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,864,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,486,000 after purchasing an additional 589,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

LNT stock opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $915.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.61 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.