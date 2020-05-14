American International Group Inc. Acquires 6,213 Shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.19% of First Horizon National worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 510.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

In other First Horizon National news, Director Scott M. Niswonger purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 821,273 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,158.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy P. Davidson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $28,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,138.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

Shares of First Horizon National stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Horizon National Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $477.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.46%. First Horizon National’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.