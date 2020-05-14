American International Group Inc. Acquires 2,812 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,739 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Synovus Financial worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $54,882,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 38,932.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,812 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,119,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 457.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 729,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,585,000 after purchasing an additional 598,420 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 779.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,095,000 after purchasing an additional 454,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial stock opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $40.32. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.79.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.99 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synovus Financial news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.86 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,581.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Butler bought 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $50,307.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,926.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.