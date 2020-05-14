Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,752.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBRL. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.80.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $87.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.06. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The company had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th.

In other news, Director Carl T. Berquist purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.60 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,239.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

