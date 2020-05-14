American International Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in International Paper by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 41,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its stake in International Paper by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 570,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,769,000 after acquiring an additional 267,300 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 33,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

NYSE IP opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.35. International Paper Co has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $687,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,710.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vincent P. Bonnot acquired 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $26,515.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

