GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) by 66.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 83,061 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 12.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASG opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $7.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%.

In related news, SVP Mark T. Haley acquired 7,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $32,216.64. Also, Director Thomas W. Brock acquired 10,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $46,611.60. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

