GWM Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMHY. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.37. iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.44 and a 52 week high of $51.12.

