GWM Advisors LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,781 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOD. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VOD. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $21.72.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

