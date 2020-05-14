GWM Advisors LLC Sells 1,274 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $77.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.34. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $60.27 and a 1-year high of $119.48.

