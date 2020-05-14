GWM Advisors LLC Sells 1,274 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $77.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.34. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $60.27 and a 1-year high of $119.48.

American International Group Inc. Grows Position in Weyerhaeuser Co
American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV
American International Group Inc. Raises Stake in Conagra Brands Inc
American International Group Inc. Grows Position in Alliant Energy Co.
American International Group Inc. Acquires 6,213 Shares of First Horizon National Corp
American International Group Inc. Acquires 2,812 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp.
