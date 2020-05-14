Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Position Reduced by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,715 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,303 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Regions Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 50,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP grew its position in Regions Financial by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 150,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 98,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iberiabank Corp grew its position in Regions Financial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 51,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

RF stock opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Regions Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $423,990.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.