Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,418 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in Metlife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Metlife during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Metlife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Metlife during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET opened at $30.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.33. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. This is an increase from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Metlife’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. ValuEngine lowered Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Metlife from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

