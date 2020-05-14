Stephen Weise Sells 4,000 Shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $290,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $290,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $70.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.99 and its 200-day moving average is $62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.21. Freshpet Inc has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $81.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,167.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,485 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 48,163 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

