Thomas Anthony Dineen Sells 3,100 Shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Stock

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, May 8th, Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 4,900 shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $284,200.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 8,000 shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $438,720.00.

RGR opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.28. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $60.06.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.05 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 516,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,276,000 after buying an additional 18,721 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 4th quarter worth about $16,497,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 164,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after buying an additional 39,835 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

