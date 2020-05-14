GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 86.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,907 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 18,499 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Halliburton by 24.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 92,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 18,219 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 78.1% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 25,635 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,245 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 15,994.3% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,289,797 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 268,859 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.39. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $26.19.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Bank of America cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.74.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $3,038,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,949.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

