B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) Receives GBX 388.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on May 14th, 2020

Shares of B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 380.11 ($5.00).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 376 ($4.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of BME stock opened at GBX 336.20 ($4.42) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 245.60 ($3.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 439.90 ($5.79). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 307.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 354.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

Analyst Recommendations for B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

