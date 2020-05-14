Markus J. Cappel Sells 4,312 Shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 4,312 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $215,643.12. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 80,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,755.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $51.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.28 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.56. ChemoCentryx Inc has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $59.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.28%. On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCXI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $38.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at $4,356,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at $2,067,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after buying an additional 212,067 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at $6,483,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at $6,851,000. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

