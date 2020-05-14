GWM Advisors LLC Invests $244,000 in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 271,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after acquiring an additional 34,785 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $50.59 on Thursday. National Beverage Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.61.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.74.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

