GWM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,687 TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,813,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,319,000 after buying an additional 30,622 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $72.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. TransUnion has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.25 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.71%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on TransUnion from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransUnion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on TransUnion from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 37,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $3,092,762.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,475,887. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $767,801.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,948,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,467 shares of company stock worth $8,654,372. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

