Mitchell P. Rales Acquires 1,226 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.00 per share, with a total value of $199,838.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,236,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,542,002. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $159.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $170.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.38.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

