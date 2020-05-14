Mitchell P. Rales Acquires 1,226 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.00 per share, with a total value of $199,838.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,236,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,542,002. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $159.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $170.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.08.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.38.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.
Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.