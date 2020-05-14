Thomas Gerard Ondrof Acquires 10,000 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) CFO Thomas Gerard Ondrof acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,447.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $22.64 on Thursday. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aramark will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,160,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 21,221,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,906 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,284,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,206 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 235.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,116,000 after acquiring an additional 988,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

