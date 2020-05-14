Insider Buying: Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Director Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $216,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 140,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,112.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE STAY opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. Extended Stay America has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $266.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%.

Several analysts have recently commented on STAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Extended Stay America by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

