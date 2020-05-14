Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 99,390 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 564,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 99,390 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $23,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period.

AJRD opened at $39.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.14. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $57.27.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 6.80%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

AJRD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, COO Mark A. Tucker sold 12,594 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $655,769.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,431,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

