Kuo Wei Herbert Chang Sells 2,000 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,724 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kuo Wei Herbert Chang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 1,026 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $213,408.00.

MPWR stock opened at $199.78 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.84 and a 12-month high of $219.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.00 and its 200 day moving average is $171.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.04, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $165.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $284,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 73.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

