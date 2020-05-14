State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,000 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 20,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,213,544.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 779,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,802,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,018 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,303 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $81.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.90. Etsy Inc has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $82.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. ValuEngine cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.