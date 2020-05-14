State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,566,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,591,000 after purchasing an additional 500,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,369,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after buying an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $140,850,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,009,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,050 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,591,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,450,000 after acquiring an additional 305,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

DISCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Discovery Inc Series C stock opened at $17.34 on Thursday. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.