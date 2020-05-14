Madison Jobe Sells 3,000 Shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Stock

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) insider Madison Jobe sold 3,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.30, for a total transaction of $372,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,701.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Madison Jobe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wingstop alerts:

On Monday, March 9th, Madison Jobe sold 210 shares of Wingstop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $15,884.40.

On Thursday, March 5th, Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of Wingstop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $77,392.59.

Shares of WING opened at $120.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.36, a P/E/G ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.18. Wingstop Inc has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $128.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.98 and a 200-day moving average of $88.77.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $55.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.69 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WING. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,308,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,675,000 after buying an additional 640,693 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 2,969.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after buying an additional 276,283 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $21,170,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 891,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after buying an additional 203,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Wingstop by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,322,000 after buying an additional 169,039 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Wingstop from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wingstop from $102.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.