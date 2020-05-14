State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director William W. Helman purchased 10,200 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.74 per share, for a total transaction of $497,148.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,848. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VNO. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

NYSE:VNO opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 161.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.64%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.