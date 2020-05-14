BidaskClub Upgrades Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) to “Buy”

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

BYND has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $100.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.74.

Shares of BYND opened at $134.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion and a PE ratio of -840.69. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $239.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 6.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.90.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,288 shares in the company, valued at $33,920,732.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $2,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,141 shares of company stock worth $21,173,464. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 31.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 41.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,822,000 after acquiring an additional 38,976 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth about $292,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

