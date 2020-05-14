Melissa Reiff Sells 8,504 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Director Melissa Reiff sold 8,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $688,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $245,349. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ETSY opened at $81.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.69, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.69 and its 200-day moving average is $49.90. Etsy Inc has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $82.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.34 million. Etsy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Etsy by 6,107.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,792,000 after acquiring an additional 217,489 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Etsy by 17,395.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 16,874 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,767,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Etsy by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

