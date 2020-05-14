Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,660 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,640 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.9% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $122,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.7% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.9% during the first quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.3% during the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 202,830 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,988,000 after purchasing an additional 23,794 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,845 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Shone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $577,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $179.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,363.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.24. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

